Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:26 AM

Greece Postpones Start of Academic Year to September 14 - Education Minister

The start of the academic year in Greece has been postponed to September 14 as an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Niki Kerameus, the minister of education and religious affairs, said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The start of the academic year in Greece has been postponed to September 14 as an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Niki Kerameus, the minister of education and religious affairs, said on Tuesday.

Classes were scheduled to start on September 7, however, it was decided to postpone them to a later date.

"Today, on September 1, our teachers started working in schools, and on September 14, classes will begin in all schools and kindergartners across the country. An important aspect for making this decision was to provide a sufficient period of time after returning from travel and to restrict the movement of asymptomatic [COVID-19 carriers], since the data show that a significant part of the population has not yet returned," Kerameus told reporters.

The minister then urged the Greek tourists to return home to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country.

Nikos Hardalias, the deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, added during the briefing that about 15 percent of residents had not yet returned to Athens after the summer holidays.

"Quite a large number of our fellow citizens have not yet returned to urban centers. As for Athens, until August 31, based on an analysis of data on population mobility � road tolls, sea and air transport, as well as public transport � it turned out that about 85 percent of Athens residents have returned to the capital," Hardalias noted.

Kerameus, in turn, reiterated that wearing masks would be mandatory for all teachers and students.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has previously said that children as young as preschool age would be required to wear face coverings when they go back to school. The masks will be provided free of charge.

Greece has so far recorded over 10,500 coronavirus cases and more than 270 related deaths.

