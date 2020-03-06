UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Prevented More Than 2,800 Illegal Border Crossings Over Past 24 Hours - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

Greece Prevented More Than 2,800 Illegal Border Crossings Over Past 24 Hours - Source

Greek police and military have prevented almost 3,000 migrants from illegally crossing the border from Turkey, a source in the government told reporters on Friday, adding that eight illegal migrants had been arrested

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Greek police and military have prevented almost 3,000 migrants from illegally crossing the border from Turkey, a source in the government told reporters on Friday, adding that eight illegal migrants had been arrested.

"Eight people were arrested in the Evros area from 6.00 a.m. [04:00] Thursday to 6.00 a.m. Friday, including seven people from Afghanistan and one person from Syria; 2,867 attempts to illegally cross the border into Greece were prevented," the source said.

The situation at the Greek-Turkish border at the Kastanies checkpoint remains tense.

Media reported that in the early hours of Friday, a group of migrants from the Turkish side of the border threw tear gas grenades at the Greek side, and the Greek police deployed water cannons in response.

Delegations of the Greek ruling New Democracy party and the Communist Party will arrive in Kastanies later in the day to make a firsthand assessment.

The situation with migrants at the Greek-Turkish border escalated in late February after Ankara announced it had opened its border with the European Union to migrants and refugees following the recent increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib. Soon after, thousands of migrants rushed to Turkey's border with Greece and Bulgaria to try to get into Europe.

According to Turkey, one of the reasons for opening its borders to the EU was the lack of assistance from the bloc in dealing with the flow of migrants. Under the 2016 agreement between the two, Ankara promised to restrain the flow of migrants into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Syria Water Europe Turkey Democracy European Union Brussels Idlib Ankara Bulgaria Greece Turkish Lira February Border Gas 2016 From Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

46 minutes ago

AJK to encourage more vital role of Women in natio ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria Wants More Russian Companies Engaged in In ..

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates exhibition "Homage"

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.