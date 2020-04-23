Greece Prolongs Restrictive Measures to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic Until May 4

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Greek authorities decided to extend the restrictive measures imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 pandemic until May 4, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

On April 4, Athens prolonged the self-isolation regime in the country and upheld the restrictions on the movement of citizens until April 27.

"I announce today that all restrictive measures that are in effect until April 27 are being extended for a week, until May 4. Early next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the Greeks and present a government's plan for the next period," Petsas said.

According to the spokesman, the transition to normal life will be gradual and divided into phases that will last from May to June.

On Wednesday, Greece registered a daily increase in COVID-19 cases of seven, bringing the total toll to 2,408. The death toll is now 121.