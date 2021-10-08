Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece's migration minister on Friday promised to investigate fresh reports of illegal pushbacks of migrants at the country's borders after pressure from the EU

Brussels, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Greece's migration minister on Friday promised to investigate fresh reports of illegal pushbacks of migrants at the country's borders after pressure from the EU.

"Obviously the Greek authorities will investigate such claims," Notis Mitarachi said at an EU meeting in Luxembourg.

"Every claim made is investigated by the judiciary, and by our internal audit." Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania.

EU internal affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson met Thursday with ministers from Croatia and Greece after saying she was "extremely concerned" by the reports.

Johansson said she had received assurances that the Croatian authorities were taking the issue "very seriously" and would open an investigation immediately.

"My discussion with the Greek minister was different, and I have made clear that I will not accept that Greece does not do the investigations on this," she said.

"We have to protect our external borders, but we also have to protect our values."Minister Mitarachi had denied the alleged pushbacks and refused to "apologise" for what he called Greece's attempts to dismantle human trafficking networks.

He criticised the EU for not doing more to enforce an agreement with Turkey meant to see Ankara prevent migrants crossing into the bloc.