Open Menu

Greece Pushes Green Transition On Its Fragile Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Greece pushes green transition on its fragile islands

Greece this week signed a clean energy deal with the EU in a bid to fast-track the green transition on its fragile islands threatened by overtourism and climate change

Naxos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Greece this week signed a clean energy deal with the EU in a bid to fast-track the green transition on its fragile islands threatened by overtourism and climate change.

Hundreds of Greek islands are facing major challenges including water scarcity, said Dimitris Lianos, the mayor of Naxos, the largest island in the Cyclades archipelago, where the deal was signed Thursday with the European Union and the European Investment Bank to finance decarbonisation projects.

The symbolism of signing it there was hard to ignore. Like on most of Greece's many islands, farms on Naxos are imperilled by drought.

The 1.6-billion-euro fund ($1.67 billion) will leverage the islands' main assets -- wind and sun -- to provide clean energy at affordable costs.

Investing in "green" energy sources will "allow the islands to achieve their ecological transition", said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Renewable energy will help the country become self-sufficient and reduce energy costs," he said.

Greek islands depend heavily on liquid fossil fuels for their electricity supply, taking a toll on the environment and driving up costs.

Athens is focusing on developing renewable energy infrastructure -- offshore wind farms, energy storage systems and connecting the islands with the mainland for power supply.

Greece, which is at the forefront of global warming in the Mediterranean Basin, has been experiencing scorching summers and disastrous wildfires.

On many islands, residents are alarmed by water shortages and prolonged drought.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Threatened Drought European Union Bank Athens Greece Billion

Recent Stories

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

2 minutes ago
 8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

5 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

15 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

9 minutes ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

9 minutes ago
 COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 b ..

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a ye ..

COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate b ..

SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate business community

5 minutes ago
 Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone business activity contracts in November

Eurozone business activity contracts in November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World