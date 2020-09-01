Greece Quarantines Migrant Shelter for Unaccompanied Minors Over COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Greek authorities have imposed quarantine at a migrant center for unsupervised minors in the southeastern city of Vyronas due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said.

"In light of the confirmed epidemiological burden (28 confirmed cases) in the shelter for unaccompanied minors in Vyronas, Attica, following the inspections by the National Health System, and on orders by the deputy civil protection and emergency management, Nikos Chardalias, a regime of restrictions have been imposed," the service said in a statement.

The quarantine prohibits entering and leaving the shelter to all except the staff, which will be rotated every 48 hours. food and medicine will be delivered without entering the facility and in accordance with all required sanitary measures.

The quarantine will last until September 14.