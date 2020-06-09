UrduPoint.com
Greece Raises 3.0 Bn In Year's Third Bond Sale

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Greece on Tuesday raised 3.0 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) from a 10-year bond, a banking source said, its third debt sale this year as it seeks to shore up its finances after a costly coronavirus lockdown.

Financial websites reported that offers exceeded 15 billion euros.

Greece in April had raised 2.0 billion euros with a seven-year bond, and 2.5 billion euros with a 15-year-bond in January.

The country had originally aimed to borrow between 4.0 and 8.0 billion euros in 2020, according to the budget.

Greece earlier this year had a comfortable cash buffer of 35 billion euros, but part of it has been spent on emergency measures to support businesses during a coronavirus lockdown from March onwards.

The government has earmarked 24 billion euros in national and EU funds to support the economy this year due to the shutdown.

The latest estimate by the finance ministry suggests that economic output could drop by up to 13 percent in 2019.

Last week, the state statistics agency said Greece's economy had contracted in the first quarter by 0.9 percent year-on-year.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has already warned the country that the economy would fall into a "deep recession" this year before rebounding in 2021.

Between 2009 and 2018, Greece suffered its worst economic crisis in modern times, and had begun to slowly regain some of the lost ground before it was hit by the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

