UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Re-enters Partial Novel Coronavirus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:40 PM

Greece re-enters partial novel coronavirus lockdown

Athens and northern Greece on Tuesday entered lockdown for at least a month to fight a resurgent coronavirus, causing small businesses to worry anew for their future

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Athens and northern Greece on Tuesday entered lockdown for at least a month to fight a resurgent coronavirus, causing small businesses to worry anew for their future.

Cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and theatres and most non-essential businesses shut down in Athens, which accounts for half of the country's 11 million people, and in the northern cities of Thessaloniki and Serres, which went under even harsher lockdowns.

But a full lockdown in Athens, the second this year, is still possible, if the new restrictions fail to flatten a spike in infections, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said as other European countries also reimpose lockdowns or strict measures.

"We are preparing for the worst-case scenario," Petsas told Skai tv. "The measures will toughen if we do not adhere to them. Unfortunately, fear seems to mobilise societies." Novel coronavirus cases have been soaring during the last few weeks in Greece, which has recorded more than 42,000 infections and 642 deaths.

Employees at taverns and cafes around the popular Monastiraki area in central Athens were busy on Tuesday morning stacking away chairs in the mostly empty streets .

Employers and employees voiced fears that many of them will not be able to survive financially and will have to shut down for good. The country only recently emerged from a crippling financial crisis that began in 2010.

- 'New, grey reality' - "These (measures) do not mean that the virus spread will be contained," said Maria Maniaki who works as an employee at a tavern and who insists that restaurants take more safety steps than churches and public transport.

Schools and nurseries remained open in Athens, as well as retail shops and hairdressers. A nighttime curfew was extended to apply nationwide from midnight to 5:00 am and mask-wearing is mandatory across the country both indoors and outdoors.

The judges' union has appealed to the government to restrict the number of trials to the very minimum until the second phase of the pandemic has been eased and make sure that judges, court staff, legal workers and the public are not unnecessarily exposed.

According to health ministry officials, there are 312 intensive care unit beds for coronavirus nationwide, of which 188 are occupied, 123 free, an occupancy rate of 60 percent.

"The health system will come under pressure, with mathematical certainty," infectious diseases expert and the health ministry's spokesman on the virus, Sotiris Tsiodras, said Friday.

In the meantime, a full strict lockdown also came into effect in the regions of Thessaloniki and Serres, where the number of infections is particularly alarming.

Citizens in these regions are required to send an SMS, citing the reason for leaving their house and a public curfew will apply from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

All non-essential flights to and from Thessaloniki international airport have been suspended.

In a statement, the mayor of Serres, Alexandros Chrysafis said this is the "new, grey reality" for the region and called on residents to remain calm and follow the instructions of the scientific community.

Related Topics

Thessaloniki Athens Greece SMS TV From Government Million Airport Court Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Has Unique Ice Fleet, This Leadership Must ..

30 seconds ago

Former US Health Chief Warns Daily COVID-19 Deaths ..

31 seconds ago

On US election day, Trump says he feels 'very good ..

33 seconds ago

Exports increase at 2.1% in Oct: Razak Dawood

34 seconds ago

Struggling Man Utd have leaders, insists Maguire

37 seconds ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.