Greece Ready To Host US Military Bases Amid Turkey's Threats To Close Incirlik - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Greece could host US military bases on its territory if Turkey decides to close the Incirlik and Kurecik airbases, a Greek diplomatic source told reporters on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Ankara could respond to Washington's sanctions over Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems, including by closing the Incirlik and Kurecik airbases.

"Obviously, we can host any [military] facility. We, fortunately, have enough of those," the source said, answering the question on Greece's readiness to host US military bases if Turkey will close them.

When asked about Greece's willingness to place nuclear weapons on its territory, which are reportedly located in Incirlik, the source replied that he could not confirm whether such weapons were actually located in Turkey.

According to the source, should the US express the desire to expand its military cooperation with Greece, Athens would gladly consider it.

On October 5, the US and Greece signed a revised defense cooperation deal as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Athens. The deal involved an increase in joint US-Greece military activity, but Pompeo denied that the agreement was against any third party.

