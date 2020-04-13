UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Ready To Protect Border If Turkey Lets Migrants With COVID-19 Reach Islands - Gov't

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Greece Ready to Protect Border If Turkey Lets Migrants With COVID-19 Reach Islands - Gov't

Athens is ready to protect its sovereignty and borders if Turkey decides to send migrants infected with the virus to Greece's islands, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Athens is ready to protect its sovereignty and borders if Turkey decides to send migrants infected with the virus to Greece's islands, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

Last week, media reported that Turkey was allegedly amassing migrants, many of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19, along its coast to send them to Greece's islands.

"First of all, I must say that Turkey's constant threats and blackmailing of Greece and Europe with the use of migrants already failed in Evros. We are always on high alert due to the fact that it could take such attempts on the islands this time," Petsas said at a briefing.

The spokesman stated that Athens was monitoring the situation on the border and was ready to protect Greece and Europe's borders in case of a threat by Ankara.

"We are monitoring the movement on the coast.

On the one hand, no one can know what condition people are in there. We see an increase in coronavirus cases in Turkey. On the other hand, we are ready and will do everything to protect our sovereign rights and protect the borders of Greece and Europe," he concluded.

Turkey has so far registered 56,956 COVID-19 cases and 1,198 fatalities across the country. A total of 3,446 people have recovered.

Ankara announced in late February that it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following renewed violence in Syria's Idlib province, and therefore would open its borders with the EU to those wishing to cross. Soon after, Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria were flooded with thousands of migrants. In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would not close its borders with the EU for migrants until the bloc fulfills its promises.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Turkey Alert Athens Idlib Ankara Bulgaria Greece Tayyip Erdogan February March Border Media All Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

34 minutes ago

Spain Registers 100 Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Fat ..

1 minute ago

Putin Calls for Rational Distribution of Load Betw ..

1 minute ago

Four COVID-19 patients recovered in Kohat: Ziaulla ..

1 minute ago

Morocco arrests over 4,300 for breaching emergency ..

1 minute ago

Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Explain Dele ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.