Greece Ready To Welcome International Tourists Starting May 14 - Tourism Minister

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

Greece hopes to jumpstart its tourism industry in mid-May provided improved COVID-19 conditions, the country's tourism minister, Harry Theoharis, said on Tuesday, inviting visitors from the entire world to spend their summer vacations in the Mediterranean country

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021)

Speaking at the ITB Berlin 2021 international travel trade show, Theoharis advertised the country as a symbol of tourists returning to their pre-pandemic way of life.

The minister added that until May 14, the Greek government is examining the pilot border opening for tourists from the European Union and countries with an advanced vaccine roll-out, such as Israel.

If epidemiological conditions permit, visitors from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, along with other countries, will be allowed to travel to the Balkan country, provided they are either vaccinated against COVID-19, have antibodies or hold a negative PCR test result.

