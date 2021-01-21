Greece Reasserts Commitment to Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Greece is committed to the support and implementation of the Open Skies Treaty (OST), which allows signatories to exchange military surveillance flights, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Thursday.

The 1992 treaty was designed to build confidence between Russia and the collective West, primarily NATO members, by allowing them to conduct unarmed flights over each other's territories to monitor military activities on short notice. Experts fear that the deal will lose its appeal after the withdrawal of the United States and Russia.

"Greece completely supports the Open Skies Treaty, being assured that it is an integral factor of conventional arms control in the Euro-Atlantic region. With everything that is at stake today, we must prioritize an open dialogue aimed at the gradual buildup of mutual trust," Papaioannou said at a briefing.

The spokesperson avoided, however, directly responding to the question of whether Greece would refrain from sharing OST flight data with the United States, one of the conditions Russia posed for not leaving the treaty.

"This treaty entails that the data collected during the surveillance flights is used strictly for the purposes of the treaty. Greece strictly implements these provisions, observing the international commitments that it has accepted with this treaty," Papaioannou said.

The United States began the withdrawal procedure last July and stopped being a member in November, citing alleged violations by Russia.

On January 15, Russia announced launching the withdrawal procedure, too, which normally takes six months. Moscow said it would reverse the decision if European signatories agree to two conditions ” first, not to share intelligence collected during OST flights on its military infrastructure with the United States, and second, to allow Russian flights over US military infrastructure located in Europe.