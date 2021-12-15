UrduPoint.com

Greece Received Spain's Assurances To Deliver No Weapons To Turkey - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:42 PM

Greece Received Spain's Assurances to Deliver No Weapons to Turkey - Foreign Minister

Spain assured Greece that it would not supply offensive weapons to Turkey, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday after a meeting in Athens with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Spain assured Greece that it would not supply offensive weapons to Turkey, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Wednesday after a meeting in Athens with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

Greece was concerned about the expansion of Spain's cooperation with Turkey in the defense sector, in particular, in shipbuilding and unmanned aircraft production. The plans for cooperation were announced at a joint press conference of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 17 in Ankara.

"And I am very pleased to announce that I have received assurances from my Spanish counterpart that Spain acted and will always act within the European framework and within the European decisions.

And I want to thank him for such clear regulations," Dendias said.

The foreign minister also said that he expressed concern about Spain's intention to roll out the military cooperation with Turkey, stressing that since 2008, in the European Council Common Position 944 governing the control of exports of military technology and equipment, the member states assumed obligations not to export technology and equipment, military technology and equipment which might be used for offensive operations.

Dendias also promised to support Spain in tackling the issues it might face, saying that Greece hoped to strengthen cooperation with Spain.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exports Turkey Athens Ankara Spain Greece Tayyip Erdogan November From

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

23 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

29 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

38 minutes ago
 Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

16 minutes ago
 Eight held with contraband

Eight held with contraband

17 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open court on Friday

FESCO to hold open court on Friday

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.