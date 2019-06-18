UrduPoint.com
Greece Receives 80 Additional Advanced Helicopters From US - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:56 PM

Greece has received an additional 80 helicopters, including 10 heavy-lift Chinook choppers and 70 OH-58 Kiowa military helicopters, from the United States, the Greek Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

The transfer ceremony took place at the Stefanovikeio base in Thessaly in the presence of Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt and other high-ranking officials.

"There is no doubt that Kiowa helicopters will give advantages to border surveillance ... as they will be able to work day and night thanks to modern systems," Apostolakis said.

The minister called the aircraft transfer "the result of practical implementation of long-term strategic cooperation between Greece and the United States, based on strong political, military, economic and cultural ties.

"

Pyatt, in turn, hailed the ceremony, saying that the helicopters would contribute to Greece's military strength.

"I want to start by saying what a terrific honor it is for me to be here in Stefanovikio and to be part of this celebration as we deliver the final Chinook helicopter and celebrate the arrival of 70 Kiowa helicopters, both of which are important additions to Hellenic military capacity and tangible evidence of our growing alliance," Pyatt said.

In May, Greece received first modernized P-3B maritime surveillance aircraft from US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, 70 Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters and one Boeing CH-47D Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. Afterward, the Greek Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that these helicopters marked the start of Athens' efforts to modernize its armed forces.

More Stories From World

