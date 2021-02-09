UrduPoint.com
Greece Receives First Batch Of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Greece Receives First Batch of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Greece has received the first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinations on February 15, the country's Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistokleous said at a ministry briefing.

"We received 45,000 doses yesterday, the first 45,000 doses from AstraZeneca, and we expect more in the coming days," Themistokleous said.

According to him, the national vaccination committee, like other countries of the European Union, has decided to allow vaccination with this vaccine among people under 65, and the main reason is that there is not enough scientific research on vaccination of people over this age.

More Stories From World

