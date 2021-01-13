(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Greece has received the first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, the European Medicines Agency announced its decision to recommend the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by US pharma company Moderna for conditional authorization.

According to the AMNA news agency, the first batch contains 8,000 doses of the vaccine. By the end of January, Greece will receive another 20,000 doses, 115,000 in February and 105,000 in March. In total, 240,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

Greece will receive 427,050 doses from another pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, by the end of January, 362,700 doses by the end of February, and another 558,675 doses in March. In total, Pfizer will deliver 1,348,425 doses by the end of March.

By the end of June, the Greek authorities plan to purchase 25 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In December, the coronavirus vaccination campaign with the Pfizer vaccine began in Greece. According to the vaccination plan, the first to receive shots are national health system workers and nursing home patients. Citizens over 65 will be able to vaccinate starting January 20.