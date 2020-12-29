Greece Receives Over 83,850 Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine - State Media

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The first large supply of the coronavirus vaccine by the Pfizer/BioNTech duo has been flown to Greece on Tuesday, Greek public television channel ERT reported.

The batch included 83,850 doses flown aboard a special flight to the Athens International Airport, according to the report.

This adds up to the 9,750 doses that Greece received on Sunday.

The country expects to receive a total of 1,250,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of March, with the largest supplies expected in January, February and March.

Another 240,000 vaccine doses are expected from US pharmaceutical company Moderna in the first quarter of 2021 once it gets approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Greece's vaccine stockpile will be distributed among five central storage facilities from where it will be transferred to the regional vaccination centers.

Since the Greek mass vaccination campaign began on Sunday, 471 people were administered shots.

