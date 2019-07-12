UrduPoint.com
Greece Recognizes Guaido As Interim Venezuelan President - Foreign Ministry

Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Greece has recognized Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition figure and self-proclaimed interim president, as the country's leader, joining the European Union's common position on the matter, the Foreign Ministry of the Hellenic Republic said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Greece has recognized Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition figure and self-proclaimed interim president, as the country's leader, joining the European Union's common position on the matter, the Foreign Ministry of the Hellenic Republic said on Friday.

"The Government of the Hellenic Republic, in accordance with the common EU position in the statement of the EU High Representative/Vice President, Mrs [Federica] Mogherini, on behalf of the EU28, decided to recognize the President of the democratically elected National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as President a.i. [ad interim] of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Athens strongly supports the EU efforts, especially through the International Contact Group and diplomatic initiatives such as the Oslo talks "with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

"

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has criticized Guaido, claiming he acted on the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. In May, the Venezuelan authorities thwarted a coup attempt involving the military.

The sides have been engaged in talks mediated by Norway, but no deal has been reached so far.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, calling on Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. Meanwhile, China, Russia, Turkey and numerous other nations have voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

