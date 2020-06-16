UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Records 13 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours As Restrictions Eased - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Greece Records 13 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Restrictions Eased - Health Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Greece has recorded 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to 3,134 as the rate declines, the National Public Health Organization said on Monday.

Over the past day, the death toll from the disease has grown by one to 184, according to the health authority.

As of now, 13 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, while 117 others were discharged from the intensive care unit due to the improvement of their health condition.

Greece began easing its COVID-19 restrictions earlier in May amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, allowing travel between islands, the holding of religious services and retail businesses to reopen.

Monday marked a new phase of abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece. Among activities and services that resumed operations are gyms, theme parks, seasonal hotels, as well as care services for people with disabilities. Airports in the capital of Athens and the second largest city of Thessaloniki started receiving flights from countries with favorable epidemiological profile.

Related Topics

Thessaloniki Athens Greece May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.