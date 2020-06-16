Greece Records 13 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours as Restrictions Eased - Health Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Greece has recorded 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to 3,134 as the rate declines, the National Public Health Organization said on Monday.

Over the past day, the death toll from the disease has grown by one to 184, according to the health authority.

As of now, 13 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, while 117 others were discharged from the intensive care unit due to the improvement of their health condition.

Greece began easing its COVID-19 restrictions earlier in May amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, allowing travel between islands, the holding of religious services and retail businesses to reopen.

Monday marked a new phase of abatement of coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece. Among activities and services that resumed operations are gyms, theme parks, seasonal hotels, as well as care services for people with disabilities. Airports in the capital of Athens and the second largest city of Thessaloniki started receiving flights from countries with favorable epidemiological profile.