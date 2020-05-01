UrduPoint.com
Greece Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:53 PM

Greece has not registered a single coronavirus-related death over the past 24 hours, the Greek Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that 21 new active cases had been confirmed in the past day

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Greece has not registered a single coronavirus-related death over the past 24 hours, the Greek Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that 21 new active cases had been confirmed in the past day.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 2,612 cases. Thirty-six patients are being treated in intensive care units, according to the health authorities.

The current COVID-19 death toll in Greece stands at 140 people.

World

