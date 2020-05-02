UrduPoint.com
Greece Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:49 PM

Greece Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Greece has registered three coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the Greek Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that eight new active cases had been confirmed in the past day

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Greece has registered three coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the Greek Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that eight new active cases had been confirmed in the past day.

So far, the country has recorded a total of 2,620 cases.

Thirty-seven patients are being treated in intensive care units, according to Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras.

The current COVID-19 death toll in Greece stands at 143 people.

More Stories From World

