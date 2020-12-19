UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Greece Records Over 915 COVID-19 Cases, Almost 100 Fatalities Over 24-Hour Period

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Greece has recorded 916 new cases of coronavirus and 96 related deaths over the past 24 hours despite the nationwide lockdown, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization said on Friday.

The overall infection tally has grown to 129,584 cases, while the total COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,044.

As many as 527 people are connected to the ventilators in intensive care wards, while 800 patients have been discharged, according to the health authority.

Greece has extended the nationwide lockdown, initially introduced on November 7, up until January 7 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

