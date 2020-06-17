Greece Records Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Greece has registered 55 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, marking a considerable increase from the previous daily incremental rates, the National Public Health Organization said on Wednesday, adding that the update brings the country's tally to 3,203.

The daily increment in COVID-19 patients was much higher than in previous weeks amid the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. Over the last three weeks, Greece recorded no more than 20-25 cases per day.

Over the past day, two more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 187, the health authority added.

According to the health organization, 11 people are in intensive care units, while 117 others were discharged from the intensive care unit due to the improvement of their health condition.

Greece began easing its COVID-19 restrictions earlier in May amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, allowing travel between islands, the holding of religious services and retail businesses to reopen.

Earlier this week, a new phase of easing the coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece began. Among activities and services that resumed operations are gyms, theme parks and seasonal hotels, as well as care services for people with disabilities. Airports in the capital of Athens and the second largest city of Thessaloniki started receiving flights from countries with a favorable epidemiological profile.