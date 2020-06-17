UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Records Surge In Daily COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Greece Records Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases - Health Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Greece has registered 55 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, marking a considerable increase from the previous daily incremental rates, the National Public Health Organization said on Wednesday, adding that the update brings the country's tally to 3,203.

The daily increment in COVID-19 patients was much higher than in previous weeks amid the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions. Over the last three weeks, Greece recorded no more than 20-25 cases per day.

Over the past day, two more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 187, the health authority added.

According to the health organization, 11 people are in intensive care units, while 117 others were discharged from the intensive care unit due to the improvement of their health condition.

Greece began easing its COVID-19 restrictions earlier in May amid the improving epidemiological situation in the country, allowing travel between islands, the holding of religious services and retail businesses to reopen.

Earlier this week, a new phase of easing the coronavirus-related restrictions in Greece began. Among activities and services that resumed operations are gyms, theme parks and seasonal hotels, as well as care services for people with disabilities. Airports in the capital of Athens and the second largest city of Thessaloniki started receiving flights from countries with a favorable epidemiological profile.

Related Topics

Died Thessaloniki Athens Greece May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.