UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Registers 10 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Toll Reaches 2,576 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Greece Registers 10 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Toll Reaches 2,576 - Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Greece has registered 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours that brought the total number of cases to 2,576, Sotiris Tsiodras, a spokesman for the Greek Health Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Tsiodras said that one person died from the disease over the past day taking the overall death toll to 139 people.

According to the spokesman, 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently in intensive care units, while 71 patients were transferred from intensive care to regular wards as they condition improved.

Related Topics

Died Greece From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

44 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

59 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.