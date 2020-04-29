Greece Registers 10 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Toll Reaches 2,576 - Authorities

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Greece has registered 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours that brought the total number of cases to 2,576, Sotiris Tsiodras, a spokesman for the Greek Health Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Tsiodras said that one person died from the disease over the past day taking the overall death toll to 139 people.

According to the spokesman, 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently in intensive care units, while 71 patients were transferred from intensive care to regular wards as they condition improved.