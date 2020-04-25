Greece Registers 27 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Official

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Greece has confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally reached 2,490, Sotiris Tsiodras, a spokesman of the Greek Health Ministry, said on Friday during a briefing.

Greece also registered five coronavirus-related deaths over the given period, and the COVID-19 death toll increased to 130. According to the official, 48 patients are being treated in intensive care units.

Ninety percent of the dead had underlying health issues and their average age was 74. Since the start of the outbreak, the Greek health authorities conducted more than 60,000 tests on COVID-19.