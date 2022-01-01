UrduPoint.com

Greece Registers Record 40,560 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Greece Registers Record 40,560 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Greece has confirmed 40,560 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the National Public Health Organization (NPHO) said.

Within the same period of time, the country recorded 76 fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece has surpassed 1.2 million while the death toll has reached 20,790 people.

Like many other countries, Greece is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

