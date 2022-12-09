UrduPoint.com

Greece Rejects Turkey's Accusations Of Violating Rights Of Muslim Minority In Thrace

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Greece Rejects Turkey's Accusations of Violating Rights of Muslim Minority in Thrace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Greek Foreign Ministry denied any violation of rights of the Muslim minority in Greece's eastern Thrace region, an accusation voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On Thursday, Cavusoglu met with Thracian Muslims and after the meeting accused Greece of breaching the Treaty of Lausanne, which settled post-World War 1 borders between the two countries, by violating the rights of the local Turkish minority. Greece recognizes the presence of a Muslim minority on its territory but not specifically of a Turkish minority.

"Turkey once again distorts reality in Thrace. It is at the very least an oxymoron for a country with a quite poor record on human rights issues to accuse Greece of violating the rights of the Muslim Minority in Thrace," the Greek ministry said in a statement.

Athens fired back with accusing Istanbul itself of violating the Treaty of Lausanne, saying the Turkish government has promoted the erosion of the Greek population in territories it acquired under the 1923 treaty. It specifically cited the shrinking of the Greek population in the islands of Imbros and Tenedos from 130,000 at the time of the signing to less than 3,000 today.

The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed its hope that Turkey will "finally reflect on its responsibilities in the area of minority policy."

Related Topics

Poor Minority Turkey Lausanne Istanbul Greece Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.