Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt To Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die At Mutual Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die at Mutual Border

Turkish accusations that the Greek border guard is responsible for the deaths of 12 migrants at the border with Turkey are completely false, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Turkish accusations that the Greek border guard is responsible for the deaths of 12 migrants at the border with Turkey are completely false, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

On February 2, twelve migrants froze to death close to the northwestern Turkish city Ipsala at the border with Greece. The victims were found in a field with little clothing. Turkey blamed the Greek border guard for pushing the migrants back into Turkey with little chance of survival.

"These are absolutely ungrounded and untruthful statements, included in a general plan of Turkish propaganda. A huge responsibility lies on Turkey because it turned immigration and refugees problems solving into a political issue," Oikonomou said.

Greece has saved migrants several times, especially in the Aegean Sea and in the Evros region, thus proving to be a constitutional state always ready to help, according to Oikonomou.

