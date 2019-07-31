Greece releases policeman convicted of teen killing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A Greek policeman, convicted of killing a teenager in Athens 11 years ago, has been released from prison after his life-sentence was reduced, a judicial source said Wednesday.

In 2010, Epaminondas Korkoneas was found guilty of killing 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos two years earlier in the Athens neighbourhood of Exarchia, known for its repeated clashes between authorities and anarchists.

The teenager's death triggered riots in the capital and across Greece. Since then, students mark the event every year in rallies that often take a violent turn.

On Monday, the Lamia Appeal Court reduced the policeman's life sentence to 13 years, as he had no previous criminal record.

Having already spent 10 years in detention and working in prison, he was also entitled to remission on his sentence and was accordingly released from prison late Tuesday.

A demonstration is set to go ahead on Wednesday in Athens to protest the release.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected on July 7, has condemned a law passed by the previous socialist government which allows sentences to be reduced in return for good behaviour and work done in prison.

A draft reform of the penal code is set to go to a vote in a few weeks' time which could make it more difficult for prisoners to be granted early release.