UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Reports 103 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Greece Reports 103 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Greece has recorded 103 new infections with the coronavirus in the past two days, bringing the total to 331, the Health Ministry spokesman said Sunday.

"This is a stark increase. Everyone should follow the guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading," Sotiris Tsiodras, the ministry's infectious diseases expert, said at a news briefing.

He said 49 new cases of infection were recorded in the past day and 54 a day before. The delay in reporting was needed to obtain laboratory confirmations, he added.

Another person has passed from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to four. Ten other patients have recovered. The spokesman said state hospitals would not be testing people with mild symptoms.

Related Topics

Greece Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

1 hour ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

2 hours ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

3 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Health adopts remot ..

4 hours ago

Warehouse421 announces temporary closure following ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.