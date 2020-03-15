Greece Reports 103 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Greece has recorded 103 new infections with the coronavirus in the past two days, bringing the total to 331, the Health Ministry spokesman said Sunday.

"This is a stark increase. Everyone should follow the guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading," Sotiris Tsiodras, the ministry's infectious diseases expert, said at a news briefing.

He said 49 new cases of infection were recorded in the past day and 54 a day before. The delay in reporting was needed to obtain laboratory confirmations, he added.

Another person has passed from virus-related complications, taking the death toll to four. Ten other patients have recovered. The spokesman said state hospitals would not be testing people with mild symptoms.