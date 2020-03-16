UrduPoint.com
Greece Reports 21 New Cases Of Coronavirus Infection Over Past Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Greece Reports 21 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection Over Past Day

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Greece has detected 21 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 352, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said Monday.

Sixty-five people have been hospitalized, including nine who are in intensive care, he said. The majority of confirmed cases are in the capital of Athens.

To date, more than 4,400 people have been tested for COVID-19 viral disease. Ten patients have recovered.

Authorities in the northern Kozani prefecture have declared a state of emergency and put two villages on lockdown after a 53-year-old man who visited the area died of virus-related complications on Sunday.

Residents of Damaskinia and Dragasia are banned from leaving the area for at least two weeks, starting Monday, the office of the secretary-general for civil protection said.

Separately, Moldova has reported six new infections with the virus, taking the total to 29. Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said at a briefing that one person had recovered and would be discharged soon.

