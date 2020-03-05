Greece Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases
Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:57 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Greek health officials on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus infections among a group that had recently travelled to Israel, raising the country's total to 31.
"Twenty-one out of 24 people tested positive," Sotiris Tsiodras of the national public health organisation (EODY) told a news conference.