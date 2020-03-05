UrduPoint.com
Greece Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases In Returning Tour Group

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Greece reports 21 new coronavirus cases in returning tour group

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Greek health officials on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus infections among a group that had recently travelled to Israel and Egypt by bus, raising the country's total to 31.

"It was a closed group of people who were on a bus for several days," Sotiris Tsiodras of the national public health organisation (EODY) told a news conference, adding that they had returned to Greece on February 27.

The group had been on a Holy Land trip to Israel and Egypt, EODY said.

Two among the group -- an elderly man and his wife -- had already tested positive as Greece's ninth and tenth case respectively.

The 66-year-old man has acute pneumonia and is in stable condition, EODY said in an earlier statement.

Another 21 among the group were confirmed on Thursday, Tsiodras said.

Most of the patients are in good health and are being monitored at home, he added.

Officials last night announced a two-day school shutdown and a cancellation of public events in the areas in western Greece where the group had come from.

