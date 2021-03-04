Greece Reports Only 6 Cases of Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine as Over 1Mln Inoculated

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Greece has registered so far only six cases of side effects ” allergic reactions ” caused by the coronavirus vaccine after inoculating over 1 million people, Aristotelia Peloni, the deputy government spokesperson, said on Thursday.

In late February, the National Vaccination Committee reported on five cases of side effects associated with an anaphylactic reaction. Back then, more than 730,400 inoculations had been conducted.

"There were six cases of allergic reaction [to the vaccine], which have been effectively treated," Peloni said at a daily briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that vaccine supplies were expected to increase, adding that Pfizer confirmed it would deliver over 1 million doses the next month.

Greece, with a population of approximately 11 million, launched its mass vaccination campaign, along with other EU member states, on December 27, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The country has also received the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna.