UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Reports Only 6 Cases Of Allergic Reaction To COVID Vaccine As Over 1Mln Inoculated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Greece Reports Only 6 Cases of Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine as Over 1Mln Inoculated

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Greece has registered so far only six cases of side effects ” allergic reactions ” caused by the coronavirus vaccine after inoculating over 1 million people, Aristotelia Peloni, the deputy government spokesperson, said on Thursday.

In late February, the National Vaccination Committee reported on five cases of side effects associated with an anaphylactic reaction. Back then, more than 730,400 inoculations had been conducted.

"There were six cases of allergic reaction [to the vaccine], which have been effectively treated," Peloni said at a daily briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that vaccine supplies were expected to increase, adding that Pfizer confirmed it would deliver over 1 million doses the next month.

Greece, with a population of approximately 11 million, launched its mass vaccination campaign, along with other EU member states, on December 27, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The country has also received the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Related Topics

Greece February December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

37 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

37 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on â€œMilk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.