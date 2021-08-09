UrduPoint.com

Greece Requests Second Russian Be-200 Aircraft To Assist Fire Suppression - Dendias

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Greece Requests Second Russian Be-200 Aircraft to Assist Fire Suppression - Dendias

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday that he requested a second Russia's Be-200 amphibious aircraft for extinguishing forest fires in his phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Today, I held an extensive phone conversation with my Russian counterpart, Lavrov. We discussed fire suppression, and there was a request to discuss the possibility of deploying one more Be-200 for help," Dendias said.

A Russian Be-200 aircraft arrived in Greece on June 30. According to Greece's estimates, it has proven highly effective in extinguishing the forest fires.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Greece June

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

26 seconds ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

11 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

7 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

7 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.