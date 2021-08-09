Greece Requests Second Russian Be-200 Aircraft to Assist Fire Suppression - Dendias

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday that he requested a second Russia's Be-200 amphibious aircraft for extinguishing forest fires in his phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Today, I held an extensive phone conversation with my Russian counterpart, Lavrov. We discussed fire suppression, and there was a request to discuss the possibility of deploying one more Be-200 for help," Dendias said.

A Russian Be-200 aircraft arrived in Greece on June 30. According to Greece's estimates, it has proven highly effective in extinguishing the forest fires.