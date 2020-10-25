UrduPoint.com
Greece, Russia To Ink Memorandum On Cross-Year Of History During Lavrov Visit - Ambassador

Greece, Russia to Ink Memorandum on Cross-Year of History During Lavrov Visit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Greece and Russia will sign a memorandum to declare 2021 as the cross-year of history of the two countries during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's upcoming visit to Athens, Ambassador in Moscow Ekaterini Nassika told Sputnik.

Lavrov will head to the country on Monday. According to Nassika, the Greek and Russian foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual interest. The top Russian diplomat will also be received by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"On the occasion of the visit, a Memorandum regarding the common project 'Year of History Greece-Russia 2021' will be signed," Nassika said.

The ambassador noted that Russia would "hold a special place" in commemorative events on the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, given the country's "historical role in the Greek struggle for independence."

As for modern "turbulent times," Russia, she went on, has an important role to play as a permanent UN Security Council member and "therefore as a guardian of peace, security and international legality."

