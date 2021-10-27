UrduPoint.com

Greece, Saudi Arabia Agree To Form Supreme Cooperation Council - Greek Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Greece, Saudi Arabia Agree to Form Supreme Cooperation Council - Greek Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Greece and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a supreme council for cooperation between the two countries, its first meeting will be held in the first half of 2022, the Greek government said in a statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mitsotakis is in Riyadh on a two-day visit.

"During the meeting, they reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for further deepening and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as investment, energy, tourism and defense.

Both sides stressed the importance of the recently formed business council of Greece and Saudi Arabia to strengthen the business ties... and considered steps to promote investment initiatives and cooperation projects," the statement said.

"They agreed to establish a supreme council for cooperation between the two countries, which will meet for the first time in the first half of 2022 to strengthen and further develop bilateral cooperation," it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Greece Mohammed Bin Salman Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists ..

Islamabad police arrest three TTP ‘extortionists’

3 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potentia ..

Local Press: UAE effectively harnesses AI potential

56 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 244.55 million

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems Research Centre Collaborates ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.