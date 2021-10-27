Greece, Saudi Arabia Agree to Form Supreme Cooperation Council - Greek Government

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Greece and Saudi Arabia have agreed to form a supreme council for cooperation between the two countries, its first meeting will be held in the first half of 2022, the Greek government said in a statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mitsotakis is in Riyadh on a two-day visit.

"During the meeting, they reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for further deepening and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as investment, energy, tourism and defense.

Both sides stressed the importance of the recently formed business council of Greece and Saudi Arabia to strengthen the business ties... and considered steps to promote investment initiatives and cooperation projects," the statement said.

"They agreed to establish a supreme council for cooperation between the two countries, which will meet for the first time in the first half of 2022 to strengthen and further develop bilateral cooperation," it said.