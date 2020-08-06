UrduPoint.com
Greece Says Ready For Turkey Maritime Zone Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Greece on Thursday said it was ready for talks with Turkey on disputed maritime zones in the Aegean, weeks after tension spiked between the NATO allies over energy exploration

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Greece on Thursday said it was ready for talks with Turkey on disputed maritime zones in the Aegean, weeks after tension spiked between the NATO allies over energy exploration.

Turkey last month suspended a search for oil and gas off a Greek island which had stoked tensions over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

"We await to see if Turkey means what it says, to go ahead as early as this month," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told private broadcaster CNN-Turk on July 28 that Turkey was "ready to discuss (all disputes) with Greece without any conditions".

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday said he was "always happy" to discuss the delimitation of maritime zones in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean with Ankara.

"We made progress until Turkey cut off the exploratory talks in 2016," he told the Aspen Security Forum via teleconference.

