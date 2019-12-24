UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Says To Borrow Up To 8 Billion Euros In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Greece says to borrow up to 8 billion euros in 2020

Greece aims to borrow between 4.0 and 8.0 billion euros ($4.4-9 billion) in 2020, the nation's debt agency said Tuesday, at the close of a year that saw the country's once-soaring credit rates drop into negative territory

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Greece aims to borrow between 4.0 and 8.0 billion Euros ($4.4-9 billion) in 2020, the nation's debt agency said Tuesday, at the close of a year that saw the country's once-soaring credit rates drop into negative territory.

The public agency said Greece's total debt burden is expected to decrease from 181 percent of GDP (335 billion euros) in 2018 to 173 percent of GDP (329 billion) in 2019.

The country in 2019 raised 9.0 billion euros in bonds, the agency said in a funding strategy report.

Under the terms of its final bailout, Greece must produce a Primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP until 2022 and of 2.2 percent of GDP on average to 2060.

In its latest budget, Athens forecasts a primary surplus of just over 3.5 percent of GDP in 2020.

Its cash reserves stood at around 32 billion at the end of September 2019, equivalent to over four years of debt maturities, assuming treasury bills are rolled over, the agency said.

Related Topics

Budget Athens Greece September 2018 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Catalonia's Imprisoned Ex-Leader Junqueras Petitio ..

2 minutes ago

Court granted bail to Sanaullah; not acquitted him ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Observation Posts in Idlib Slow Down Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Every religion teaches love, tolerance: DG Radio

14 minutes ago

Muhammad Tahir Hassan assigned charge of PIO, PID

2 minutes ago

Japan, Belarus envoys pay courtesy call on Hammad ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.