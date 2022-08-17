Greece Says Turkey Trying to Take Advantage of Migration Issue With Evros Incident

Turkey is trying to take advantage of the migration issue, as well as raise the border issue, the Greek foreign ministry said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent incident with migrants in the Greek region of Evros

Last week, 35 Syrian and three Palestinian migrants were spotted on an islet in the Evros river at the border with Turkey. A 5-year-old girl died after being stung by a scorpion.

"The recent incident related to asylum seekers being pushed from Turkey into Greece, in the Evros region, is yet another attempt by Turkey to instrumentalize the migration-refugee issue and, possibly, to create a border issue at the same time," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi said that the Turkish authorities arrested migrants in Turkey, brought them to the banks of the Evros River, and forced them to cross the border and enter Greece.