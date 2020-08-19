UrduPoint.com
Greece Scales Up COVID-19 Testing in Migrant Facilities as Cases Surge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Health authorities in Greece continue to test residents of the overcrowded migrants camps located on the Greek islands as the number of coronavirus cases has increased over the past week, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Greece's Ekathimerini daily, three more migrants tested positive for COVID-19 in the Vial camp on the Chios island in the Aegean Sea after a Yemeni migrant and a camp employee got he infection last week. The number of cases in Vial, which is designed to accommodate around 1,000 people but currently hosts more than 3,800 people, has thus reached five at this point.

Citing Migration Ministry sources, the newspaper said three other people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Fylakio facility on the Evros island and another one in a facility near the city of Drama. Each of these facilities are designed to accommodate around 200 people, according to the report.

The Greek authorities reportedly locked down two other migrant camps in mainland Greece.

As of Wednesday, Greece has reported a total of 7,472 cases, including 232 fatalities.

