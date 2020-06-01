UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Seeks 32Bln Euros In Crisis Funding From EU Recovery Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Greece Seeks 32Bln Euros in Crisis Funding From EU Recovery Fund

The Greek government aims to get 32 billion euros ($36 billion) from the European Union's coronavirus crisis recovery fund, its spokesman said Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Greek government aims to get 32 billion Euros ($36 billion) from the European Union's coronavirus crisis recovery fund, its spokesman said Monday.

"Greece will be allocated resources worth roughly 32 billion euros.

This reflects a heightened trust in the country," Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The European Commission unveiled the recovery fund last week. It plans to borrow 750 billion euros and hand it out to 27 member states in the form of grants or loans to help them cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Related Topics

European Union Greece From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah Gul condemns desecration of shrines of Ha ..

6 minutes ago

Transport group imports reduced by 42.51 per cent

6 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry president h ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Rises by 1 to 12 ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Belarus Surpasses 43,400, Death ..

12 minutes ago

US Armed Forces Approaching 10,000 Reported Novel ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.