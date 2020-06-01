Greece Seeks 32Bln Euros in Crisis Funding From EU Recovery Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Greek government aims to get 32 billion Euros ($36 billion) from the European Union's coronavirus crisis recovery fund, its spokesman said Monday.

"Greece will be allocated resources worth roughly 32 billion euros.

This reflects a heightened trust in the country," Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The European Commission unveiled the recovery fund last week. It plans to borrow 750 billion euros and hand it out to 27 member states in the form of grants or loans to help them cope with the economic fallout of the pandemic.