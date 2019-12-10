Greece Seeks EU Sanctions on Turkey in Maritime Border Row - Top Diplomat

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday his country needed European unity to penalize Turkey for striking a maritime border pact with Libya.

Turkey and Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli signed two deals last month that set a new maritime border between them in the Mediterranean and expanded their military cooperation.

"I called for direct condemnation of these memorandums and suggested creating a framework for sanctions in case Turkey and the government in Tripoli refuse to cooperate," Dendias said.

The top Greek diplomat spoke after EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for talks. In their final document, the diplomats said they had expressed concerns at the meeting with the Turkish-Libyan agreements, but took no further steps.