Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Borders to Tourists

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Greece saw another 264 coronavirus cases on Saturday, days after reporting an all-time daily high, according to figures shared by the disease control authority.

Of the new infections, 29 were detected in tourists at the border, data provided by the National Public Health Organization showed.

Two more coronavirus patients died in the past day, taking the death toll to 240. Overall, 8,381 people in Greece have tested positive for the virus since the start of the outbreak.

Greece reopened its borders to holidaymakers from low-risk countries in July in a bid to shore up the economy. But a surge of infections in August led it to bring back some of the restrictions.