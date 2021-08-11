UrduPoint.com

Greece Sees Daily Increase In Covid-19 Cases Jump Close To March Record - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump Close to March Record - Health Authority

A Greek health authority reported a daily increase of 4,181 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which comes close to the March record of 4,340

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) A Greek health authority reported a daily increase of 4,181 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which comes close to the March record of 4,340.

"The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, recorded within the last 24 hours are 4,181, of which 11 were found in tests performed in the country's entry points," the National Public Health Organization said in its latest report.

Greece has seen an increase in new infections in the last few weeks with the number of cases rising noticeably in the country's most visited summer resorts.

The popular resort destination of Heraklion in Crete is on a seven-day nighttime curfew, taking effect on Wednesday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has been watching these developments as well. In July, it marked the South Aegean Islands dark red on its COVID-19 map, which means that all but essential travel to the region is discouraged. This geographical area includes Greece's most popular summer destinations like Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, Rhodes, and Crete.

Related Topics

Greece March July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

4 minutes ago
 &#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic ..

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

13 minutes ago
 Baltimore Will Keep Using 'Violence Interrupters' ..

Baltimore Will Keep Using 'Violence Interrupters' Following Murders - Police Com ..

2 minutes ago
 'Tree plantation necessary for survival of human b ..

'Tree plantation necessary for survival of human beings'

2 minutes ago
 Biden seeks to give democracy a boost with virtual ..

Biden seeks to give democracy a boost with virtual global summit

2 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan takes a leap forward in digitalizat ..

Radio Pakistan takes a leap forward in digitalization of broadcasts by launchin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.