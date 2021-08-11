Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump Close to March Record - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) A Greek health authority reported a daily increase of 4,181 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which comes close to the March record of 4,340.

"The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus, recorded within the last 24 hours are 4,181, of which 11 were found in tests performed in the country's entry points," the National Public Health Organization said in its latest report.

Greece has seen an increase in new infections in the last few weeks with the number of cases rising noticeably in the country's most visited summer resorts.

The popular resort destination of Heraklion in Crete is on a seven-day nighttime curfew, taking effect on Wednesday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has been watching these developments as well. In July, it marked the South Aegean Islands dark red on its COVID-19 map, which means that all but essential travel to the region is discouraged. This geographical area includes Greece's most popular summer destinations like Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, Rhodes, and Crete.