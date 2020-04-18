UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Sends 50 Child Refugees To Germany Under Resettlement Arrangement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Greece Sends 50 Child Refugees to Germany Under Resettlement Arrangement

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Athens International Airport on Saturday morning to see off 50 refugee minors, who were leaving Greece for Germany, his press service said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Athens International Airport on Saturday morning to see off 50 refugee minors, who were leaving Greece for Germany, his press service said.

Last week, Germany said it would take in 50 minors and eventually accept hundreds of them as part of a multi-step plan to share the burden with Greece. Luxembourg has already accepted 12 children. As a whole, EU nations have agreed to share out up to 1,500 minors held in Greek migrant camps after they had been screened for the coronavirus.

"Today is a very moving day, as 50 unaccompanied child refugees are leaving Greece to find a new home in Germany," Mitsotakis said at the airport.

The prime minister went on to say that the Greek government had been struggling for months to help children find refuge in other European countries.

"I'm glad that with Luxembourg and Germany, this program is finally starting to be implemented," Mitsotakis noted.

He added that Greece would continue to take care of all the refugees arriving in the country, yet the protection of its borders from illegal migrants remained Greece's priority.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are about 43,000 migrants in the camps with 6,000 capacity on the Lesbos, Chios and Samos islands, of whom 4,800 are children. They have limited access to food and health care, and deplorable sanitary conditions.

Minors, aged between 5-16, flew to the German city of Hanover.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations German Germany Athens Luxembourg Greece All From Government Refugee Share Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA to bring Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia back ..

6 minutes ago

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence cel ..

2 minutes ago

66 percent of AJK deserving people gets financial ..

2 minutes ago

Lesotho's under-fire PM deploys army to 'restore o ..

2 minutes ago

Over 2.25 million coronavirus cases registered wor ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to keep Torkham border opened on Tuesday, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.