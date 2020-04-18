Greece Sends 50 Child Refugees to Germany Under Resettlement Arrangement

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Athens International Airport on Saturday morning to see off 50 refugee minors, who were leaving Greece for Germany, his press service said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the Athens International Airport on Saturday morning to see off 50 refugee minors, who were leaving Greece for Germany, his press service said.

Last week, Germany said it would take in 50 minors and eventually accept hundreds of them as part of a multi-step plan to share the burden with Greece. Luxembourg has already accepted 12 children. As a whole, EU nations have agreed to share out up to 1,500 minors held in Greek migrant camps after they had been screened for the coronavirus.

"Today is a very moving day, as 50 unaccompanied child refugees are leaving Greece to find a new home in Germany," Mitsotakis said at the airport.

The prime minister went on to say that the Greek government had been struggling for months to help children find refuge in other European countries.

"I'm glad that with Luxembourg and Germany, this program is finally starting to be implemented," Mitsotakis noted.

He added that Greece would continue to take care of all the refugees arriving in the country, yet the protection of its borders from illegal migrants remained Greece's priority.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are about 43,000 migrants in the camps with 6,000 capacity on the Lesbos, Chios and Samos islands, of whom 4,800 are children. They have limited access to food and health care, and deplorable sanitary conditions.

Minors, aged between 5-16, flew to the German city of Hanover.