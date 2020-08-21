Greece sends first migrant children to France

:A planned EU scheme to relocate unaccompanied migrant children from Greece to France began Friday with the departure of 16 minors, officials said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A planned EU scheme to relocate unaccompanied migrant children from Greece to France began Friday with the departure of 16 minors, officials said.

Greece's migration ministry said the group is the first to leave under an agreement with French authorities to take in 350 minors overall, in addition to 400 other vulnerable persons.

Another group of 33 children will leave on Monday, the ministry said.

The initiative, dubbed "No Child Alone", will find new homes for 1,600 minors living precariously in Greece, and at risk from exploitation and criminal abuse.

A dozen European countries have agreed to welcome groups of 25-50 at a time.

There are some 5,000 minors, most of whom who live in unsanitary conditions in refugee camps, police detention areas or in unsuitable housing.

The initiative began in April and has so seen children sent to Luxembourg, Germany, Finland and Portugal.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Ireland, Lithuania, Serbia and Switzerland have agreed to welcome some children as well.