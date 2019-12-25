ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The head of Greece's supreme administrative court, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, has set the hearing in the case of suspected Russian cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik for January 10, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The Greek justice minister decided on Friday to extradite Vinnik to France, from where he was expected to be flown to the United States and put on trial for allegedly laundering $4 billion worth of digital Currency. The top Greek court has suspended that handover, citing a risk to the suspect's life.

"The president of the Council of State ordered the case to be... handed over to an expanded plenary judicial panel considering its utmost importance.

The date of the hearing has been changed from March 24, 2020 to January 20, 2020," Timofey Musatov told Sputnik.

The Russian has been on hunger strike for days after the ministerial decision was made public.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US for allegedly operating an international money laundering scheme. France filed own charges against the cryptocurrency expert, although his lawyer said it was a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia submitted a separate extradition request but Foreign Minister Lavrov said Monday it had not been considered in earnest.