Greece sheds mask mandate as it seeks tourism boom

After almost two years, masks will no longer be compulsory in Greece from Wednesday as the country gears up for its peak tourism season

ATHENS , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :After almost two years, masks will no longer be compulsory in Greece from Wednesday as the country gears up for its peak tourism season.

At least until Sept. 15, people will be allowed to enter all indoors spaces without a mask, with the exception of health facilities, nursing homes and public transport.However, masks will not be required on intercity public transport and planes.

Students at schools and universities will also not be obliged to use a mask. Masks are still mandatory on ships as a decision on this particular mode of transport is still pending, according to authorities.

Greece first imposed a mask mandate for grocery stores, supermarkets, public transport and healthcare facilities in May 2020, before expanding it to all indoor and outdoor spaces in November that year as COVID-19 cases surged in the country.

From a peak of nearly 50,000 infections per day this January, the daily virus count in Greece has declined dramatically in the past few months.

On Monday, authorities reported 2,400 more cases, which included 296 reinfections, and 21 fatalities. The country's overall tally since the start of the pandemic is now over 3.44 million, including 29,828 deaths.