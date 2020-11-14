UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Shuts Down All Schools As Hospitals Are Overwhelmed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:54 PM

Greece shuts down all schools as hospitals are overwhelmed

Greece announced on Saturday the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Greece announced on Saturday the closure of its Primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.

"The Greek government decided the suspension of the functioning of schools until November 30," said a statement from Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

"Closing elementary schools was the last thing we wanted to do. This is a measure of how serious the situation is," he added.

Secondary schools have already closed and all lessons have taken place remotely since Monday.

Most European countries have kept schools open during the second waves of cases that has hit the continent since September, unlike in March and April when they were shuttered during the first lockdowns.

The World Health Organisation recommends that schools only be shut as a last resort.

Since late October, the daily number of deaths in Greece has quadrupled with 50 deaths reported some days, while the number of infections has doubled to around 3,000 cases daily.

Out of the 1,143 total intensive care unit beds nationwide on Friday 830 were occupied.

"The coming weeks will be extremely critical", Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in the Greek Parliament where he was briefing MPs for the second lockdown since March.

This lockdown started November 7 and is to last until November 30, although experts suggest it might last longer.

Since Friday night a curfew from 9 pm to 5am has been imposed all over Greece.

The country with a population of of 10.9 million people has experienced 997 deaths and 69,675 contaminations since the beginning of the pandemic in late February, most of them in the last four months.

The most hard-hit area is the northern city of Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece.

"The health system is in the red," Health Minister Kikilias has warned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Thessaloniki Greece February March April September October November All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar says most of the industry is running ..

8 minutes ago

Poland Sees Record 548 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Training on 'Disaster Management in Mass Fatality ..

2 minutes ago

New York Governor Blasts Trump Over Remarks of Del ..

2 minutes ago

Iran mocks Al-Qaeda No. 2 killed in Tehran report

2 minutes ago

'Don't give up': German hospital in for virus long ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.